Activists alarmed as Syria's progressive Rojava movement faces existential threat from al-Sharaa regime

Indian social activist Shabnam Hashmi, issued a statement on 31 January, expressing solidarity with the DAANES (Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria), also known as the Rojava administration, raising concerns over renewed violence in the region and its impact on women and civilians.

In a statement signed by 221 members of the civil society—including academics, scientists, writers, film-makers and journalists—Hashmi stated that the autonomous administration, which has been in effect for over a decade, had established a democratic model of governance based on ethnic and religious coexistence and played a key role in combating the Islamic State in Syria.

The Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, often referred to as the Rojava administration, is a self-governing system established during the Syrian civil war across predominantly Kurdish areas of northern and eastern Syria. What makes it distinctive is its bottom-up model of governance, built around local councils, communal decision-making and power-sharing among ethnic and religious groups including Kurds, Arabs, Assyrians and others. A defining feature of this administration is the central role of women.

Every governing body, from village councils to regional administrations, follows a mandatory co-chair system, requiring one woman and one man to jointly hold leadership positions. Women also operate their own councils, courts, cooperatives and academies, giving them an institutional voice in politics, justice, education and the economy. Through these structures, women are not merely symbolic participants but active decision-makers, shaping laws, social policy and conflict resolution, making the administration one of the most gender-inclusive governance experiments in the region.

In the statement, activists highlighted that the political system in the region was built around women’s leadership, citing mechanisms such as a co-chair system mandating joint male and female leadership at all administrative levels, women-run cooperatives aimed at economic independence, and educational institutions including women’s academies and organisations such as Kongra Star and the Arab Women’s Union Zenobiya.