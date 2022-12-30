Activists enraged as Pak court frees convicted rapist after 'agreement' to marry victim

"HRCP urges the state to appeal the ruling and uphold its commitment to women's rights," it said in a statement.



In 2021, more than 5,200 women reported being raped in Pakistan, according to a HRCP report, but activists say the number could be much higher as the crime often goes under reported out of fear, CNN reported.



In Pakistan, the issue is compounded by corruption in courts and within the police, experts say.



According to Legal Aid Society, a non-government organisation that provides legal help to underprivileged people, about 60 per cent of rape victims withdraw their claims, mostly due to lack of empowerment in confronting the country's heavily flawed justice system, CNN reported.