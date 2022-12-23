Activists urge global community to demand rollback of Taliban's decision to ban women's education

Human rights activists and groups have appealed to the international community to urgently intervene and demand the immediate rollback of Taliban government's "misogynist decree" of banning women from universities in Afghanistan.

Several countries including the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom have strongly condemned the Taliban's latest step in its brutal crackdown on the freedom of Afghan women and girls.

In March, the Taliban barred girls from going to secondary schools.