Adani promised to supply power in reduced price: report

"In our view, the coal price they have quoted (USD 400/MT) is excessive - it should be less than USD 250/MT, which is what we are paying for the imported coal at our other thermal power plants," an official said earlier preferring anonymity.



Adani Power requires a demand note from Bangladesh that will be presented to Indian authorities before opening LCs against the coal import as their plant is meant for exporting power to the neighbouring country.



The US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) earlier in a 2018 report called the Adani project to be "too expensive and too risky for Bangladesh".



Bangladesh currently imports 1,160MW of electricity from India while the 2017 agreement it is supposed to buy electricity from Adani Power Ltd for 25 years and start getting electricity from March this year.