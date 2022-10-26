Adidas snaps ties with Kanye over his anti-Jew remarks, to take $246 mn hit

This was followed by an appearance on Revolt TV's "Drink Champs" talk show, where he went on an anti-Semitic tirade. Following West's comments, a banner was hung by a white supremacist group above the 405 freeway in Los Angeles reading "Kanye is right about the Jews".

West and the sports company first joined forces for a fashion collaboration -- known as Adidas Yeezy -- seven years ago.

Adidas said, according to 'Variety', that after undertaking a "thorough review" it had decided to end the partnership, stop producing Yeezy-branded products and cancel all payments to his companies.

"Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect," the statement said.

Citing the "high seasonality of the fourth quarter" -- which includes Black Friday and Christmas -- the brand has estimated that terminating the Yeezy partnership will negatively impact Adidas's net income in 2022 by 250 million euros, although the company added it expects the dip to be short-lived.

Adidas also added in the statement that it is the "sole owner of all design rights" under the partnership, which, 'Variety' notes, is no doubt a warning to West's camp, should the rapper attempt to reproduce the designs with a new manufacturer.