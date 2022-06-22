Adobe likely to make Photoshop free to everyone on web

Adobe first released its web version of Photoshop in October, delivering a simplified version of the app that could be used to handle basic edits. Layers and core editing tools made the jump, but the service did not come anywhere close to including the app's full breadth of features, the report said.



Instead, Adobe framed it primarily as a collaboration tool -- a way for an artist to share an image with others and have them jump in, leave some annotations and make a couple of small tweaks, and hand it back over, it added.