It's Advantage Erdogan in Turkey's run-off poll on 28 May

As Turkey heads towards a tight presidential run-off race on Sunday, May 28, between incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, it is anti-refugee, anti-immigrant rhetoric has dominated the campaign till now, raising doubts whether the election result can make any real difference.

Both Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu had failed to poll more than 50 per cent of the total votes, required under the constitution to win in the first round of the election held earlier this month. While the former secured 49.5 per cent of the votes, the latter polled 44.9 per cent. The ultra-nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan finished third and secured an unexpected 5.2 per cent of the votes — and dropped out of the race in the run-off scheduled for 28 May.

The opposition coalition is made up of factions that disagree on secularism and Kurdish inclusion, two issues that have fractured opposition groups for decades. On the other hand, the system of patronage that Erdogan has built over the years puts him in an advantageous position, with several sections of Turkish society loyal to him.