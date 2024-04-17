Adverse weather hits Dubai flights; Air India cancels services on Wed

Flights from India to Dubai have been disrupted significantly as heavy rains resulted in flooding of the emirate’s airport, also one of the world's busiest airports.

Air India, which operates 72 weekly flights from various cities to Dubai, cancelled its services on Wednesday.

Apart from Air India, Air India Express, Vistara and SpiceJet also operate flights from various Indian cities to Dubai, which is also home to a large number of Indian diaspora.

An Air India spokesperson said that due to the impact of adverse weather in Dubai, it had to cancel flights to and from the Gulf nation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We are doing our best to get affected passengers on their way as soon as possible by re-accommodating them on flights in the next few days. We are also offering a one-time date change waiver to passengers with valid tickets on 16 and 17 April, allowing them to reschedule their flights to future dates within the validity of the tickets," the spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.