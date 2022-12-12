Afghan forces fire rockets into Pak territory killing 6 civilians

Since the Taliban's return to power, Pakistan has seen 51% more attacks. On November 28, the TTP ended a ceasefire with Pakistan and resumed attacks. Last week the head of Pakistan diplomatic mission in Kabul narrowly survived an assassination attempt.



When the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in August 2021, Pakistan was hopeful that the new regime would address its security concerns. But the Taliban refused to take action against the TTP and instead offered to broker a deal with the terrorist outfit, Express Tribune reported.



There has been a surge in terrorist attacks in the country particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Balochistan where the TTP has targeted the security forces. Army Chief General Asim Munir also visited the Tirah Valley in the Khyber district of K-P and vowed not to let spoilers undo the gains of the war on terror.