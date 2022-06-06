Afghanistan too condemns ex-BJP leaders' anti-Prophet comments

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has condemned the remarks made by two former spokespersons of India's ruling BJP against Prophet Muhammed.



In a tweet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the use of derogatory words against the Prophet of Islam by an official of the ruling party in India", Pajhwok News reported.



"We urge the Indian government not to allow such fanatics to insult the holy religion of Islam and provoke the feelings of Muslims," he added.