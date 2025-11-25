After all the job cuts, defunding, Trump administration gives DOGE quiet burial

The US Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE, once headed with obnoxious fanfare by billionaire Elon Musk before his bust up with the Prez — has dissolved with the quiet reluctance of a failed start-up slipping out the back door, leaving behind not a streamlined, revitalised federal system as promised, but a scatter of disrupted lives, dismantled programmes and unanswered questions.

For months, it was trumpeted as the flagship reform engine of President Donald Trump’s second term — the bold, muscular instrument that would carve bloat out of “the Swamp” as the Biden administration was termed. Yet, with eight months still left on its original mandate, DOGE has essentially ceased to exist, acknowledged only grudgingly and only when directly confronted.

The confirmation came not through a press conference or formal announcement but in an almost throwaway remark by Scott Kupor, director of the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) — the government’s central human-resources agency. Asked directly by Reuters whether DOGE continued to operate, he replied, with disarming bluntness: “That doesn’t exist.”

And with that, the signature initiative of Trump’s reform crusade was reduced to a past-tense footnote.

Kupor elaborated only slightly, saying DOGE was no longer a “centralised entity”. That phrase, delivered with bureaucratic restraint, masks something far more consequential: an entire workforce was disrupted, multiple federal agencies had their budgets frozen or pared back, and years of institutional memory were haemorrhaged — all for a project that has now evaporated without explanation. In a city accustomed to political amnesia, even by Washington standards, the quietness of DOGE’s burial has raised eyebrows.

For all its bravado, DOGE’s most measurable impact came in the form of job losses and staffing freezes that weakened the very machinery meant to serve millions of Americans. Trump’s blanket hiring freeze on his first day in office, enforced zealously through DOGE, brought recruitment pipelines to a halt.

Critical vacancies went unfilled. Departments already strained by retirements or increased responsibilities suddenly found themselves unable to hire even replacements. In many agencies, management resorted to creative contortions simply to keep essential operations afloat.