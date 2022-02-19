After Australian Open fiasco, Djokovic set to play in Dubai

The Dubai Open -- an ATP 500 event -- should be a strong starting point for Djokovic for the upcoming season after he was not allowed to compete in the opening Grand Slam of the year due to his unvaccinated COVID-19 status.



Djokovic, the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles and a five-time champion here in Dubai -- 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2020 -- was quoted as saying by tennis.com on Saturday that he was "excited" to play in Dubai.



"I always love Dubai. I love coming here. I've had plenty of tennis success here and I'm excited to go out on the tennis court next Monday. I miss tennis, honestly, after everything that has happened in the previous couple of months (Australian Open fiasco)," said Djokovic.