After Qatar, Maldives: Incoming president says talks on to remove Indian troops from island

Amid the tug-of-war between India and China for influence over the Indian Ocean, Maldivian president-elect Mohamed Muizzu has said in an interview that negotiations with India on troop removal have begun.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Muizzu, known for his pro-China stand, and who defeated Ibrahim Solih last month said Maldives is too small to take sides in a “geopolitical rivalry between bigger nations".

“We want a bilateral relationship that’s mutually beneficial,” Muizzu said, adding that Indian soldiers would not be replaced by troops from other countries.