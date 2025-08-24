After Washington DC, is Trump now eyeing Chicago?

The Pentagon is drawing up contingency plans to send US military personnel into Chicago, Illinois at the behest of US President Donald Trump, who has once again sought to cast Democratic-run cities as lawless battlegrounds in need of federal intervention, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

According to the report, defence officials have been working for weeks on proposals that include mobilising several thousand National Guard troops, potentially as soon as September. The plans follow Trump’s latest tirades against Chicago’s Democratic mayor Brandon Johnson, whom he derided while declaring: “Chicago is a mess. And we’ll straighten that one out probably next.”

The US defence department, in a deliberately opaque statement, declined to confirm specifics but said it “continuously works with other agency partners on plans to protect federal assets and personnel”. The White House, true to form, offered no immediate comment when news agency Reuters reached out.

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker dismissed the idea outright, pointing out that neither the state nor the city had requested federal assistance and that no emergency justified military deployment. “Donald Trump is attempting to manufacture a crisis, politicise Americans who serve in uniform and continue abusing his power to distract from the pain he is causing working families,” Pritzker said.

Mayor Johnson likewise condemned the scheme, noting that the city has recorded a striking fall in crime over the past year — homicides down more than 30 per cent, robberies by 35 per cent, and shootings nearly 40 per cent. “The problem with the President’s approach is that it is uncoordinated, uncalled for and unsound,” he said.

Trump’s threats come against a backdrop of past, heavily politicised military deployments. Earlier this month, he pressed Republican governors from three states to send their National Guard contingents to Washington DC, claiming the US capital was engulfed in crime. The claim is flatly contradicted by justice department data showing violent crime in DC had dropped to a 30-year low.