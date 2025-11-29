AI-generated ‘Trump 2028’ post stirs debate on third-term ambitions

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after sharing an AI-generated image of himself on his Truth Social platform holding a blue placard reading, “TRUMP 2028, YES!”. The post, captioned “TRUMPLICANS!”, has revived questions over presidential term limits and whether Trump is deliberately hinting at ambitions beyond what the US Constitution allows.

The image comes nearly ten months into Trump’s second non-consecutive term, which began on 20 January 2025. His administration, backed by Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress, has been pushing ahead with key elements of his “America First 2.0” agenda, including sweeping immigration restrictions and elevated tariffs on major trading partners.

While the image was digitally fabricated, the “Trump 2028” slogan has been increasingly visible throughout the year, making appearances on merchandise, rally signs, and even in the Oval Office. In September, Trump posted photographs of “Trump 2028” caps placed on his desk during a meeting with Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer—fueling speculation even as the president insists he is simply “having fun”.

House Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to downplay the notion of a third Trump campaign, describing the posts as light-hearted provocation.

“There is the 22nd Amendment… I think the president knows,” he said, noting that both men had discussed constitutional limitations.

Trump himself has publicly acknowledged the restriction, saying last month: “I’m not allowed to run, it’s too bad.”