AI-generated ‘Trump 2028’ post stirs debate on third-term ambitions
The tease by US President Donald Trump raises fresh questions on term limits set for presidency
US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after sharing an AI-generated image of himself on his Truth Social platform holding a blue placard reading, “TRUMP 2028, YES!”. The post, captioned “TRUMPLICANS!”, has revived questions over presidential term limits and whether Trump is deliberately hinting at ambitions beyond what the US Constitution allows.
The image comes nearly ten months into Trump’s second non-consecutive term, which began on 20 January 2025. His administration, backed by Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress, has been pushing ahead with key elements of his “America First 2.0” agenda, including sweeping immigration restrictions and elevated tariffs on major trading partners.
While the image was digitally fabricated, the “Trump 2028” slogan has been increasingly visible throughout the year, making appearances on merchandise, rally signs, and even in the Oval Office. In September, Trump posted photographs of “Trump 2028” caps placed on his desk during a meeting with Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer—fueling speculation even as the president insists he is simply “having fun”.
House Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to downplay the notion of a third Trump campaign, describing the posts as light-hearted provocation.
“There is the 22nd Amendment… I think the president knows,” he said, noting that both men had discussed constitutional limitations.
Trump himself has publicly acknowledged the restriction, saying last month: “I’m not allowed to run, it’s too bad.”
Even as speculation swirls around the president’s intent, a new McLaughlin and Associates poll suggests that Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is emerging as a credible contender for the Republican nomination in 2028. The survey shows him steadily closing the gap with Vice President JD Vance, who has long been considered the frontrunner.
Support for Donald Trump Jr. has been steadily rising, tightening the race for the 2028 Republican nomination. In August, Vice President JD Vance held a comfortable lead with 36 per cent to Trump Jr.’s 16 per cent. By October, Vance had inched up to 38 per cent while Trump Jr. climbed to 20 per cent.
The gap narrowed further in November, with Vance slipping to 34 per cent and Trump Jr. advancing to 24 per cent, bringing the margin down to just ten points. The trend reflects growing enthusiasm among a section of Republican voters for extending the Trump political legacy, even as President Trump remains constitutionally barred from seeking another term.
With the 22nd Amendment clearly limiting presidents to two elected terms, Trump has no legal pathway to appear on the ballot in 2028. Yet his repeated “Trump 2028” motifs, whether trolling, messaging, or political theatre, continue to fuel speculation, energise supporters, and shape the early dynamics of the next Republican primary.
As the race for 2028 gradually takes shape, the emerging rivalry between J.D. Vance and Donald Trump Jr. is likely to intensify, keeping the Trump family at the centre of Republican politics long after the current term ends.
