Alankrita Shrivastava to direct a movie on Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch

She rose to prominence due to her videos on social networks discussing her daily routine, her rights as a Pakistani woman, and various controversial issues. She was strangled to death by her brother Muhammad Waseem.



Shrivastava, whose film credits include "Lipstick Under My Burkha", "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare", and web series like "Made in Heaven" and "Bombay Begums", said she was always fascinated by Baloch's life story.



"When Qandeel Baloch was murdered in Pakistan in 2016, I was shaken up. It was a heinous honour killing. I couldn't stop thinking about her. I started watching Qandeel's videos repeatedly, and I was fascinated.



"She was so charming and full of life. A poor girl from a small village, who worked her way up to being provocatively famous. She was just 26 when she was killed. And ironically, it's only after her death that she has been reclaimed as a feminist," the director said in a statement.



This film is an ode to the courageous spirit of Baloch, she added.



"It will chronicle her sensational and astonishing rise to fame. I hope to piece together the memories of the rebellious, funny and vulnerable young girl, whose life was cut short because she shimmered too bright. The film will celebrate her spunk and lust for life by telling her story without judgment, hopefully the way she would have liked to tell it," Shrivastava said.