Albanese’s defence pact with Papua New Guinea faces delay amid sovereignty concerns

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has faced another setback in his efforts to strengthen security ties in the Pacific, with the signing of a major defence treaty with Papua New Guinea (PNG) delayed over sovereignty concerns.

Albanese, who is visiting Port Moresby, had been expected to finalise the so-called Pukpuk mutual defence treaty with PNG Prime Minister James Marape this week. However, the agreement will now be postponed, with both leaders opting instead to issue a joint communiqué and continue negotiations.

The treaty, once signed, is expected to bind the two countries to assist each other in the event of a military attack. It would also allow citizens to serve in each other’s defence forces, expand joint training, improve technical interoperability, and introduce new cooperation on cyber security.

Albanese attempted to play down the delay, attributing it to cabinet scheduling issues linked to PNG’s independence commemorations. “We will go through our respective cabinet processes and expect to finalise the signing of the treaty, the words of which have been agreed, in coming weeks,” he said at a press conference in Port Moresby.