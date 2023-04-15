All conditions fulfilled, IMF has no excuse now: Shehbaz

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday emphasised that the country has met all "tough" conditions laid forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and now the lender has "no excuse" to delay the staff-level agreement.



The premier however, lamented that the coalition government was making all-out efforts to convince the IMF officials to release a tranche of $1.1 billion, Geo News reported.



Acknowledging the woes of the people because of historic high inflation, the premier accepted that Pakistan had "no choice" but to accept all strict conditions laid forth by the IMF to secure a much-awaited bailout tranche from the Washington-based lender.