All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech stopped after inspection

"Following inspection by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF team in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max, all manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at NOIDA unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet on Friday.



However, further investigation is in progress by the government agencies. The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh for testing.