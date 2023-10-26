Almost 600,000 internally displaced in Gaza — UN refugee agency

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Wednesday said that there were nearly 600,000 internally displaced people in Gaza. The UNRWA said that hundreds of thousands of displaced people were sheltering in 150 of the agency's facilities in the Palestinian territory.

"Our shelters are four times over their capacities — many people are sleeping in the streets as current facilities are overwhelmed," the agency said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

UNRWA said that at least 40 UNRWA installations had been impacted.

The social media post carried a quote from the organization's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini which said: "There is no safe place in Gaza today."