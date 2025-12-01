Almost 700 dead across SE Asia as Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia reel from devastating floods

Widespread flooding and landslides across Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia have killed at least 681 people and displaced millions, according to official figures released on Monday, marking one of Southeast Asia’s deadliest climate-linked disasters in recent years.

Indonesia has borne the brunt of the catastrophe, reporting 502 deaths, 508 missing, and damage to more than 28,000 homes, with 1.4 million people affected. Under unexpectedly clear skies in Palembayan, West Sumatra, residents slogged through knee-deep mud, clearing debris amid scenes of wrecked homes and mangled infrastructure.

Camouflage-clad responders searched heaps of twisted sheet metal, concrete and uprooted trees, while pickup trucks transported desperate families looking for missing relatives. Many tried to salvage identity documents, motorcycles and household valuables from the sludge.

President Prabowo Subianto, who visited the three worst-hit provinces, praised survivors’ courage, calling the situation a “catastrophe” but lauding Indonesians for meeting it with “resilience and solidarity.”

He added, “There are roads that are still cut off, but we're doing everything we can to overcome difficulties… Our nation is strong right now, able to overcome this.”

Relief operations are now focused on restoring roads, bridges and telecommunications, which remain disrupted across several districts.

Thailand: Record rainfall and mass evacuations

Thailand’s death toll climbed to 176, with catastrophic flooding affecting eight southern provinces and three million people. The military has launched a major mobilisation, especially to evacuate critical hospital patients and stranded residents.