Amber Heard warned about jail possibility over fabrication of injury photos for trial

The Depp v Heard defamation trial has gripped public attention and sparked huge debate on the state of gender relations and progress of the 'MeToo' movement.

Seven of 11 impaneled jurors selected for the trial when it started in April spent a couple of hours beginning to deliberate a verdict after the conclusion of closing arguments on Friday but are not expected to return a verdict on whether Heard defamed Depp for another few days.



Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a "a public figure representing domestic abuse".



The 'Ed Wood' actor says it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser, which he vehemently denies, and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood.



Depp is suing for $50 million, while Heard is countersuing for $100 million. She accused her ex-husband of orchestrating a "smear campaign" against her and described his lawsuit as a continuation of "abuse and harassment."