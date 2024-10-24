Amid bombing, forced evacuation, WHO postpones polio campaign in Gaza

At least five Palestinians, including a doctor and municipality employees, were killed in Israeli bombing across the Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said. Mohammed Ghanem, a doctor at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, was killed by an Israeli drone attack, according to the sources as reported by Xinhua news agency on Wednesday.

The Gaza Municipality said in a press statement that two of its workers operating water wells were targeted and killed by the Israeli army when they were performing duties east of the Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City. Condemning the Israeli attack and urging an immediate investigation by the international community into the incident, the statement said the targeted location is one of the wells coordinated with the Israeli side and supplied with fuel periodically and that the municipality might be unable to provide basic services as a result of the attack.

In addition, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a brief statement that two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli targeting of a vehicle south of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle belongs to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and the dead and injured were transferred to the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Israeli aircraft and artillery also launched a series of raids targeting residential homes in northern, central, and southern Gaza, killing and wounding many Palestinians, Palestinian sources said.