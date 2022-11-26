Amid financial squeeze, a $1.5m sculpture for UK PM's garden

According to the Christie's website, the piece of art "conveys a strong sense of maternity and pregnancy -- from the gentle watchfulness of the woman's face and her guarded posture to the protective nature of her arms and the architectural shelter she offers between her lap and shoulders to this, semi-abstract, embryonic and Jean Arp-like form".



Downing Street said no politicians were involved in the decision to buy, The Sun reported.



With inflation hitting a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent in October, Britons have been cutting back on their spending.