Amid India's diplomatic offensive, Trudeau says 'not looking to escalate' tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said his government is "not looking to escalate" diplomatic tensions with India but did not say if his government would engage in a tit for tat response as the latter asked Ottawa to pull out 41 diplomats.

Trudeau was speaking as he arrived to attend the Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, in wake of India seeking removal of 41 diplomats by October 10, following which it would revoke their diplomatic immunity, the CBC reported.

To a question if his government would retaliate on the diplomatic front, Trudeau contended his government would try to keep working with India.

"We're not looking to escalate, as I've said, we're going to be doing the work that matters in continuing to have constructive relations with India through this extremely difficult time," he said.