Amidst Asian Games visa dispute, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties

Amid controversy over China's decision to deny visa to three Indian wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh for the Asian Games, Chinese envoy Zha Liyou on Sunday, 24 September called for strengthening bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track.

Currently, relations between the two countries are "generally stable, and the leaders of the two countries maintain dialogue and communication", said Liyou, Chinese consul general in Kolkata.

"China is willing to work with India to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen dialogue and communication, overcome interference difficulties, and promote the development of bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track," Liyou said, while addressing a programme to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

He also said the neighbouring country is willing to work with all parties, including India, to serve as a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order with a broader vision.