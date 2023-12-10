Anger in India over US push on Pannun matter

There is considerable public anger in India about ‘succumbing to US pressure’ on the alleged plot targeting Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of the organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The formal indictment in a New York court of Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, and ‘others known and unknown’, for plotting the murder in the United States of a US citizen active in the ‘Khalistan movement’ contains a catena of allegations that are extremely damaging to the reputation of those at the helm of national security in India.

To summarise the most lethal aspects of the indictment, an Indian government official in an intelligence or security agency, code-named ‘CC-1’— whose identity is known to US law enforcement—engaged Gupta as a cutout to hire a hitman in the US to kill Pannun.

Gupta, described as an ‘international narcotics trafficker’ by the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), reached out to a criminal associate in the US who happened to be a confidential source (‘CS’), or snitch, for the DEA.

As often happens in such cases, the snitch must have offered up this planned murder to his handlers, who then presumably roped in the FBI to deploy an undercover officer as the hitman.

Over a period of approximately two months (May and June 2023) the CS and the undercover officer kept up the charade with Gupta and CC-1, collecting electronic evidence in the form of messages exchanged over an encrypted app, photos and videos, logging IP addresses and the handover of $15,000 as advance payment.