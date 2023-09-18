Annual Gandhi Walk in Johannesburg revived after COVID-19 hiatus

The 35th edition of the annual Gandhi Walk in the mainly-Indian suburb of Lenasia in Johannesburg took place on Sunday, 17 September after it was delayed for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than two thousand people joined the new format of a fun six-kilometre walk that ended with a wide range of entertainment.

In 2020, barely a month before the scheduled event and as the pandemic began taking its toll, the Gandhi Walk Committee took a crucial decision to postpone it indefinitely despite the huge costs already incurred in planning to receive 4,000 registered walkers over the traditional two distances of 15km for more serious athletes and 5km for the fun walk for families, senior citizens and even parents pushing prams.

The decision was vindicated when a fortnight before the scheduled date, a total lockdown was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.