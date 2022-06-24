Another tremor in quake-hit Afghan province kills 5

"Unfortunately, once again an earthquake hit Gayan district of Paktika province roughly at 10 a.m. on Friday based on the initial information, five people were killed and 11 others wounded," Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry of Public Health as saying in a tweet.



On early Wednesday, the 5.9-magnitude earthquake, deemed to be the deadliest in two decades, struck the districts of Gayan and Barmal. Some 1,600 people were also injured as a result.