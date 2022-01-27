Anti-Covid drugs potent against Omicron, antibody therapies less effective: Study

The current drugs to treat COVID-19 remain very effective against the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a laboratory study.

However, available antibody therapies -- typically given intravenously in hospitals -- are substantially less effective against Omicron compared to earlier variants of the virus, the researchers said.

The lab tests also showed that some antibodies have entirely lost their ability to neutralise Omicron at realistic dosages, they said.

"The bottom line is we have countermeasures to treat Omicron. That's good news," said study lead author Yoshihiro Kawaoka, from the University of Wisconsin Madison in the US.

"However, this is all in laboratory studies. Whether this translates into humans, we don't know yet," Kawaoka said.