Antibodies from monkeys shows promise against Covid variants

"The antibody structures reveal an important area common to multiple SARS-related viruses. This region to date has rarely been seen to be targeted by human antibodies and suggests additional strategies that can be used to coax our immune system into recognising this particular region of the virus," said Ian Wilson, DPhil, Professor at the Institute.



Further, the team said it's important to note that the macaque's gene coding for these broad neutralising antibodies -- known as IGHV3-73 -- is not the same in humans. The dominant immune response in humans is related to the IGHV3-53 gene, which produces a potent but much narrower neutralising antibody response.



However, the scientists say this discovery opens the door to rationally design and engineer vaccines or vaccine-adjuvant combinations that elicit more broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 and its many variants.



"According to our study, the macaques have an antibody gene that offers them more protection against SARS viruses. This observation teaches us that studying the effect of a vaccine in monkeys can only take us so far but also reveals a new target for our vaccine efforts that we might be able to exploit by advanced protein design strategies," added Dennis Burton, co-senior author and chair of the Department of Immunology and Microbiology.