Anwar Ibrahim named as new Malaysian PM

All MPs are also reminded to stand in solidarity, give their commitment and make it a priority to serve the people.



Malaysia had been in a political stalemate following the indecisive results of a snap national poll on November 19, with no political coalition or party securing enough seats in the lower house of the parliament to form a government on its own.



The king held several audiences with the heads of major political coalitions in a bid to break the stalemate and convened the conference of rulers to deliberate on the matter.



Following the meeting Anwar, whose PH coalition won the most seats in Saturday's election with 82, was named as the Southeast Asian country's new premier, allowing the formation of a new government.