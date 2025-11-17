Any country doing business with Russia will be ‘very severely’ sanctioned: Trump

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to the world: any nation that continues to do business with Russia will face “very severely sanctioned” consequences. His remarks, delivered on Sunday, come as the administration and Republican lawmakers surge ahead with some of the toughest legislation yet aimed at isolating Moscow and its president, Vladimir Putin.

Responding to questions on whether Congress should move forward with new measures against Russia, Trump signalled his full approval. “I hear they’re doing that, and that’s okay with me,” he said, adding that Republicans were crafting legislation featuring “very tough sanctioning” on any country maintaining economic ties with Moscow. With characteristic bluntness, he noted that Iran, too, might be folded into this expanding punitive framework. “I suggested it,” he said. “So any country that does business with Russia will be very severely sanctioned. We may add Iran to the formula.”

The United States has already directed steep economic firepower outward: the administration has imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on India — among the highest levies globally — including a 25 per cent duty on its purchases of Russian energy.