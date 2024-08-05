Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, has declined Donald Trump's suggestion to move the presidential debate to Fox News, media reports said.

Trump, 78, and President Joe Biden had agreed in May to two presidential debates.

The first which was with CNN took place in June while a second one slated for September 10 was planned to be hosted by ABC News.

But Biden dropped out in the previous month and therefore, Vice-President Harris is the declared presidential candidate for 2024 in the Democratic Party.

The assessment was published before Saturday, when Trump said he had agreed to an offer by Fox News to debate Harris on 4 September, in what would be a departure from the planned format if reported by CBS News.

Trump said, “I have decided with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, 4 September.

The previous debate that was supposed to be conducted with sleepy Joe Biden on the ABC channel is no longer possible Bianchi is no longer a participant in a legal battle against the ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thus there is a conflict of interest."

Consequently, Harris countered using platform X declined Trump's debate invitation on Fox News.

"It's interesting how "any time, any place" becomes "one specific time, one specific safe space". I'll be there on September 10, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there," Harris said.