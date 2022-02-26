Any UNSC action should be to defuse Ukraine crisis: Chinese envoy

Zhang said China is deeply concerned about the latest developments of the situation in Ukraine. Currently, it has come to a point which China does not want to see, he noted.



China always forms its own position based on the merits of the matter at hand, the envoy said, adding that China advocates that all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected, and that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be jointly upheld.



"We have always called upon all parties to seek reasonable solutions to address each others concerns through peaceful means on the basis of equality and mutual respect. We welcome and encourage all efforts for a diplomatic solution, and support the Russian Federation and Ukraine in resolving the issue through negotiations," said Zhang.



Zhang pointed out that in the past week, the Security Council has held two emergency meetings, and parties have fully elaborated on their positions and concerns on the current situation.



"At present, faced with the very complex and sensitive situation, the Security Council should make a necessary response. At the same time, such a response should also be extremely cautious," the ambassador added.