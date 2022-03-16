Apple campus evacuated after envelope with white powder discovered

The move signals that big employers in California are comfortable enough with risks regarding Covid-19 infection to reopen offices as cases drop in the state and across the country.



The global return-to-office plan for Apple comes after Google said this week that its employees would return on April 4.



Apple was one of the first companies to tell its employees to work from home in March 2020, even though the company's culture emphasises in-person collaboration and that the development of new hardware products is best performed by on-site employees.



Apple's retail stores are now open around the world.