Apple now faces $28 mn fine from Dutch competition authority

The Dutch anti-trust regulator has fined Apple another 5 million euros ($5.6 million) for failing to comply with its order on dating-app providers.



The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) in the Netherlands has so far fined Apple a total of 25 million euros or $28.2 million (5 million euros every week).



The total penalty by the ACM on Apple can go up to 50 million euros.



"In the past week, we did not receive any new proposals from Apple with which they would comply with ACM's requirements. That is why Apple will have to pay a fifth penalty payment. That means that the total amount of all penalty payments currently stands at 25 million euros," the Dutch competition authority said in a statement late on Monday.