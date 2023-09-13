Apple unveils iPhone with USB-C charger in line with EU law

What do we know about the iPhone 15?

"USB-C has become a universally accepted standard. So we're bringing USB-C to iPhone 15," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's Vice President of iPhone Marketing at a launch event.

Apple had long argued that its Lightning chargers were more secure than USB-C chargers.

The company also said that the iPhone 15 would have internal components that simplify repair and a new frame that allows the back glass to be easily replaced.

Last month, Apple said it was endorsing the passage of a California law that required tech producers to enable people to fix their devices without taking them back to companies.