Apple Watch detects deadly tumour, saves user's life in US

"The third night, the numbers went a little too high for comfort," Durkee was quoted as saying.



"Then I said, you know what, go to the emergency room if they tell you it is nothing to worry about, then toss the watch," she added.



As it turns out, it was indeed atrial fibrillation and the cause was an unknown, aggressive tumour.



"Doctors in Maine soon confirmed that her heart was beating erratically for a simple and scary reason. She had a myxoma, a rare, fast-growing tumor that was choking off her heart's blood supply and would have eventually caused a stroke," the report said.



Because of the Apple Watch warnings, doctors got her to Massachusetts General Hospital, where they removed the deadly tumor during five-hour open heart surgery.