Arab League chief flies to Moscow to discuss Gaza situation

Secretary-General of the Arab League (AL), Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, has headed to Russia to discuss developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Aboul-Gheit on Sunday, 8 October flew to Moscow on a working visit at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by Gamal Roshdy, spokesman for the AL Secretary-General.

The visit will include an expanded session of discussions with Lavrov on regional and international issues, most notably the ongoing escalation in the Gaza Strip.

The visit came after Hamas on Saturday, 7 October launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, which has so far resulted in the deaths of more than 700 Israelis, while the death toll from Israeli retaliatory attacks on Gaza Strip has risen to 413.