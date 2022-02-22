Arab rulers, spy chiefs stashed millions in Swiss bank, shows data leak

A data leak from the bank Credit Suisse has opened a peephole into the private wealth of several powerful figures across the Middle East, raising new questions about self-dealing, as per a New York Times report.

The leak revealed that current and former leaders in the region, which has long lacked transparency of politicians’ financial holdings, have held sizable fortunes in foreign banks. Experts said it showed the failure of many states to create boundaries between the rulers’ and the state’s assets.

The only sitting head of state in the leaked data was King Abdullah II of Jordan, a close U.S. partner whose kingdom has received at least $22 billion in military and economic aid from the Americans. According to the data, King Abdullah had six Swiss accounts, including one that held more than $224 million in 2015.

A few years earlier, before President Hosni Mubarak of Egypt was ousted during an Arab Spring uprising in 2011, a circle of businessmen close to him, as well as his sons, acquired vast fortunes. The Mubarak brothers held six accounts at Credit Suisse, including a joint account that swelled to about $196 million in 2003.