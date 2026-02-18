Armed teenager detained outside US Capitol after swift police response

An 18-year-old man has been arrested outside the US Capitol after allegedly running towards the building while carrying a loaded shotgun, triggering an immediate response from officers.

The incident unfolded shortly after midday on the Lower West Terrace of the United States Capitol. According to the United States Capitol Police, officers confronted and detained the suspect before he could reach the entrance steps.

Police identified the man as Carter Camacho, from Smyrna, Georgia. Authorities said he had driven a white Mercedes-Benz SUV to Maryland Avenue Southwest, near the West Front of the Capitol, before exiting the vehicle with the weapon.

Officers challenged him as he advanced towards the building and ordered him to drop the shotgun and lie on the ground. He complied and was taken into custody without injury. Officers drew their firearms during the encounter as a precaution.

Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan told reporters that the suspect reached the base of the steps leading to the Capitol before being apprehended. He credited officers’ rapid intervention with preventing harm.