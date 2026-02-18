Armed teenager detained outside US Capitol after swift police response
Suspect carrying loaded shotgun arrested near West Front; no injuries reported
An 18-year-old man has been arrested outside the US Capitol after allegedly running towards the building while carrying a loaded shotgun, triggering an immediate response from officers.
The incident unfolded shortly after midday on the Lower West Terrace of the United States Capitol. According to the United States Capitol Police, officers confronted and detained the suspect before he could reach the entrance steps.
Police identified the man as Carter Camacho, from Smyrna, Georgia. Authorities said he had driven a white Mercedes-Benz SUV to Maryland Avenue Southwest, near the West Front of the Capitol, before exiting the vehicle with the weapon.
Officers challenged him as he advanced towards the building and ordered him to drop the shotgun and lie on the ground. He complied and was taken into custody without injury. Officers drew their firearms during the encounter as a precaution.
Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan told reporters that the suspect reached the base of the steps leading to the Capitol before being apprehended. He credited officers’ rapid intervention with preventing harm.
Investigators said Camacho was wearing a tactical vest and gloves and had multiple rounds of ammunition. A Kevlar helmet and gas mask were later recovered from the SUV, which was parked near the United States Botanic Garden. The vehicle was not registered in his name, police added.
The teenager faces charges including unlawful activities, carrying a rifle without a licence, and possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition. Authorities said he was not previously known to Capitol Police. The force’s Threat Assessment Section is now working to establish a possible motive.
Chief Sullivan noted that regular emergency preparedness drills contributed to the swift response. He said officers had conducted an active threat exercise at the same West Front location last summer and continue to hold similar exercises each month across the Capitol complex.
The incident led to temporary road closures and warnings for people to avoid the immediate area. Lawmakers were not in session at the time, as Congress is currently in recess.
Police indicated that security arrangements for President Donald Trump’s forthcoming State of the Union address would remain unchanged following the arrest.
