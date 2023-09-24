Armenia urges UN to monitor human rights in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia on Sunday called for a deployment of a UN mission in Nagorno-Karabakh that will be tasked with the responsibility of monitoring human rights and ensuring the safety of ethnic Armenians in the region.

The call for the UN mission comes after Azerbaijan on Wednesday declared a ceasefire after taking full control of Karabakh, which forced Armenian fighters to surrender.

While Azerbaijan has said it is committed to protecting the rights of ethnic Armenians, fear of persecution is soaring high among the civilian population left behind in the breakaway region.

"The international community should undertake all the efforts for an immediate deployment of an interagency mission by the UN to Nagorno-Karabakh with the aim to monitor and assess the human rights, humanitarian and security situation on the ground," Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a speech to the United Nations.