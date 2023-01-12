Arms supplied by US, Britain continue to fuel Yemen's years-long conflict: Report

Arms supplied by the US and Britain continues to fuel Yemen's years-long civil war, killing and injuring many civilians, an investigation report released by charity organisation Oxfam revealed.



According to the organisation, during a 14-month period, weapons supplied by the US and Britain killed 87 civilians and wounded 136 others across Yemen, Xinhua news agency reported.



Oxfam's report on Wednesday said that "hundreds of attacks on civilians in Yemen" were carried out between January 2021 and February 2022 with weapons supplied by the two Western countries.



The 43-page report pointed out that there was evidence that airstrikes and artillery attacks contained cluster munitions, which are prohibited under international conventions and customary law.