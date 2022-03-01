As Imran Khan's fate hangs in balance all eyes are on Pakistan's kingmaker billionaire Jahangir Tareen

Jahangir Khan Tareen, one of the richest persons in Pakistan, is in the news these days as it is believed that he will decide the future of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The latest news about Imran Khan's "estranged" friend, Tareen is that he flew to London in his own aircraft on Saturday for a "health" check-up but insiders say he has gone to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss the opposition's no-confidence move against Imran Khan and his government.

"Tareen has a block of 31 parliamentarians in the Pakistan National Assembly which is known as Forward Block. So far, these members have been voting in favour of Imran Khan but let's see what happens this time. If they decide to vote for a no-confidence motion, Khan is gone," says an insider.