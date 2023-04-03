As judgement day approaches, Trump vows to escalate attacks against Manhattan DA

Trump has told advisers that he is innocent and that he has done nothing breaching the laws of the state and that he will not do anything before the court like agreeing to a plea bargain that would show him as admitting to his possible culpability, reports said.



Trump's tone, being dubbed as pugnacious by the media, has exacerbated in recent days with his critical posts against New York state Supreme Court justice Juan Merchan, who is now presiding over the case. He presided over a different case involving the Trump Organization last year.



On his Truth Social platform, Trump said Merchan had "railroaded" his Trump Business CEO Allen Weisselberg, who is now in the midst of serving a 100-day sentence in the Rikers Island jail complex after pleading guilty to tax fraud charges in that case before the Manhattan court.