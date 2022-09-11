Asia Cup 2022: Excited to play the final, says Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka

Because of the way his team has fought back after losing their opening match to Afghanistan, Shanaka said they are excited to play the final against Pakistan.

"As a team, we are very excited to play the final and Pakistan are a very good team. All matches have been nail-biters and we are looking forward to the final," the Sri Lanka captain said on the eve of the match.

"As a tournament, looking back, this has been one of the best Asia Cups we have had and we are looking forward to the final," he further added.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled in just over a month, Sri Lanka will take a lot of heart from their performance in the Asia Cup as they had come into the event without lot of success recently but managed to reach the final.