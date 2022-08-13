Asia Road Racing Championship: Rajiv Sethu makes India proud with Top 5 finish

Masterful race performance by Rajiv in his very first outing at Sportsland SUGO International Circuit resulted in the team realizing its next step up by securing top 5 position in the Race 1 of AP250 class and earned 11 points.



"Today's race was a true test for all riders as weather conditions were not in favor. I am happy that I didn't rush on the wet track and maintained a steady position in race. Despite meeting a crash, I continued with the same performance as my focus was to earn points for the team. The training from our trainers and experience in past races helped me in countering all race hurdles and set a record for the team in ARRC. Having this performance as one of the biggest motivations, I am looking forward to another best results in tomorrow's race," said Rajiv.