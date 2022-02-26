Ask for forgiveness from Putin and apologise: Chechnya strongman Kadyrov 'advises' Ukraine Prez

Chechen strongman and leader Ramzan Kadyrov has "advised" Ukrainian President Zelensky "to call Vladimir Putin and apologize", RT reported.



In a speech he gave to the assembled servicemen in central Grozny in Chechnya, Kadyrov demanded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky apologize to Putin.



"Taking this opportunity, I want to give advice to the current President Zelensky so that he calls our President, Supreme Commander Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and apologizes for not doing so sooner. Do it in order to save Ukraine. Ask for forgiveness and agree to all the conditions that Russia puts forward. This will be the most correct and patriotic step for him," the leader declared, RT reported.