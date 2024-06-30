At a polling booth in France, lessons in transparency and role of volunteers

On Sunday, 30 June I visited a polling booth at St. Maur (pronounced as ‘summer’), a city 25 kilometre south east of Paris. I accompanied my son-in-law who had shifted out of Paris last year to live in a more spacious house on the suburbs.

He produced his voters’ card and identity proof at the first table, where I saw him engaging in a longish conversation with a man and two ladies manning the counter. Anxious, I asked if anything was wrong and was astonished when told that he was actually being asked if he wanted to volunteer for the counting this evening.

The people manning the counter were all volunteers themselves and they were drafting more volunteers so that the counting could get over faster.

Normally, there would be four counting tables at each booth, I was informed, with four volunteers at each table. More tables could be added depending on the number of candidates and the level of polling.

Each ballot would be taken out of the envelope by one of them, who would show the ballot to others on the table and pass on to the next person. One of them would announce for whom and which party the ballot had been cast and a third person would then record it and one would place the ballot in the designated ‘box’ for the party concerned.

The first table had piles of voters’ slips with each of them with the name of a party and its candidate. Once the voter’s identity is checked and his name is found to be in the rolls, she is required to pick up two or more slips from the table along with an envelope.